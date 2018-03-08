Photo: Entercom

By Joe Hyer

Yeah, so, it’s official — we want to be adopted into Meghan Trainor’s family. Turns out, being part of the “No Excuses” singer’s clique has some legit perks! Like being on her album for starters. WHAT!?!?

Not only did we find out that Meghan’s new album is a TOTAL family affair but we also learned how her dad, who is basically all of our dads now, jumped in to save it. We got the chance to chat with the fam recently to get the story on how Mr. Trainor (or, ya know, dad, as we call him now) stepped in for an unplanned collaboration. Oh, we also met the wildest member of Meghan’s inner circle. Meet dad and “Gretchen” below:

Seriously, aren’t Meghan and her dad just the best? Totally adorable!

Can’t get enough of M-Train? It’s okay! We can’t either. Yesterday, we asked Meghan to give us her list of things that she makes “No Excuses” for in part one of our exclusive interview. Find out Trainor’s thoughts on taxes, dating, working out, skin care, and so much more:

Meghan’s brand-new single, “No Excuses,” is available now. So go get it — no excuses! And be sure to check back in with us soon for all the details on the release of her brand-new album.