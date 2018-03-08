Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

One Direction is back. Well, sort of.

DJ Earworm, famous for his year-end “United State of Pop” mashups, has turned his attention towards the legendary boy-band that made Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson worldwide superstars.

Building on the guitar riff from “What Makes You Beautiful” into “It’s Gotta Be You,” DJ Earworm throws it back to the band’s glory days over a frenetic three minutes that touches on “Kiss You,” “Little Things,” “Story of My Life,” “Drag Me Down,” “Perfect” and more 1D fan favorites.

Check out the mix below and enjoy the memories of the glory days when all of those pop superstars were in the same group. Is the hiatus over yet?