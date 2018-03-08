Photo: Lindsey Byrnes

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s Paramore time again.

Hayley Williams and company are set to embark on the After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5) with special guests Foster the People.

Related: Paramore Become ’80s TV News Hosts for ‘Rose Colored Boy’ Video



The trek launches June 12 in St. Augustine, FL, with shows mapped out through July 24, when the bands light up the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 24 in Morrison, CO.

An additional special guest will be added to the bill in the coming weeks.

Before setting out on tour, Paramore will head down to Tennessee for a set at this year’s Bonnaroo festival.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 16 at 10am local time via Live Nation.

Registration for Paramore’s fan presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan will begin Thursday, March 8 at 10am ET through Sunday, March 11 at 10pm ET here. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Wednesday, March 14 at 9am local time through Thursday, March 15 at 10pm local time.

See the complete tour itinerary below.



6/8 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

6/12 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/14 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater

6/15 -Raleigh, NC* @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

6/17 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

6/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

6/20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/21 – Bangor, ME @ Darlings Waterfront Pavilion

6/23 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

6/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

6/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

6/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

7/1 – Indianapolis, IN* @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn*

7/2 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park

7/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Amory

7/7 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

7/8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

7/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

7/11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater

7/13 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion

7/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

7/19 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

7/21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*Foster The People not performing

+Festival date, not part of After Laughter Summer Tour

Never miss a tour date from Paramore with Eventful.