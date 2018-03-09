If you’re a girl in need of a Prom Dress, but can’t necessarily afford one, you are invited to participate in our annual Gown Town!
Join us on Sunday, April 22th from 11am-2pm at Oakland Mall in Troy. Pick out the dress of your choice so that you can have a prom to remember! And yes…you get to keep it!
Do you have a gently used dress you don’t need anymore? Donate it! Visit us at one of the following dress drops!
Saturday March 10th noon – 1pm
Viviano Flower Shop
20087 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Saturday March 17th Noon – 1pm
Oakland Mall – Center Court
412 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy, MI 48083
Sunday March 18th Noon – 1pm
Oakland Mall – Center Court
412 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy, MI 48083
Saturday March 24th Noon – 1pm
Viviano Flower Shop
49970 Gratiot, Chesterfield Township, MI 48051
Saturday April 7th Noon – 1pm
Viviano Flower Shop
50626 Van Dyke, Shelby Township, MI 48317
Saturday April 14th Noon – 1pm
Viviano Flower Shop
32050 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48082