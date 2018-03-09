If you’re a girl in need of a Prom Dress, but can’t necessarily afford one, you are invited to participate in our annual Gown Town!

Join us on Sunday, April 22th from 11am-2pm at Oakland Mall in Troy. Pick out the dress of your choice so that you can have a prom to remember! And yes…you get to keep it!

Do you have a gently used dress you don’t need anymore? Donate it! Visit us at one of the following dress drops!

Saturday March 10th noon – 1pm

Viviano Flower Shop

20087 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236

Saturday March 17th Noon – 1pm

Oakland Mall – Center Court

412 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy, MI 48083

Sunday March 18th Noon – 1pm

Oakland Mall – Center Court

412 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy, MI 48083

Saturday March 24th Noon – 1pm

Viviano Flower Shop

49970 Gratiot, Chesterfield Township, MI 48051

Saturday April 7th Noon – 1pm

Viviano Flower Shop

50626 Van Dyke, Shelby Township, MI 48317

Saturday April 14th Noon – 1pm

Viviano Flower Shop

32050 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48082