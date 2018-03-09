By Rat & Puff
Filed Under:Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, instagram, jess' scoop, Pink, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show
Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

Christina Aguilera has always kinda been seen as a problematic diva in Hollywood, rumored to have beef with multiple other women over the years.  But yesterday, she squashed all of her beef rumors with multiple women by uploading a video to Instagram in honor of International Women’s Day. So we all know she’s had beef with Pink, Ariana Grande, and Britney Spears – but all three women were in her girl power video, along with Lady Gaga, Hilary Clinton, Beyonce, and many more powerful women.

Check it out for yourself:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live