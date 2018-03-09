Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today
Christina Aguilera has always kinda been seen as a problematic diva in Hollywood, rumored to have beef with multiple other women over the years. But yesterday, she squashed all of her beef rumors with multiple women by uploading a video to Instagram in honor of International Women’s Day. So we all know she’s had beef with Pink, Ariana Grande, and Britney Spears – but all three women were in her girl power video, along with Lady Gaga, Hilary Clinton, Beyonce, and many more powerful women.
Check it out for yourself:
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.