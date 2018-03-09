Filed Under:Daylight Saving Time, March, March 11, Spring Forward, When to set the clocks forward 2018

By Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Get ready for your sleep to get all messed up.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11, daylight saving time begins.

By springing forward with daylight savings time we will lose an hour of sleep.  It is recommended to set your clock one hour ahead before going to sleep Saturday night.

Arizona and Hawaii already don’t abide by daylight savings time and states like Florida and Massachusetts are looking at abolishing it as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live