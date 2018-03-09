By Nathan Vicar
(98.7 AMP Radio) — Get ready for your sleep to get all messed up.
At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11, daylight saving time begins.
By springing forward with daylight savings time we will lose an hour of sleep. It is recommended to set your clock one hour ahead before going to sleep Saturday night.
Arizona and Hawaii already don’t abide by daylight savings time and states like Florida and Massachusetts are looking at abolishing it as well.
