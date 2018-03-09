Photo: Courtesy of RCA

By Robyn Collins

Jack Antonoff stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his work on the soundtrack to Love, Simon plus perform it’s first single “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song).”

The Bleachers frontman produced the movie’s soundtrack and co-wrote “Alfie’s Song” with Harry Styles.

Antonoff chatted with the talk show host about co-writing with Styles and working with Taylor Swift on her Reputation track “New Year’s Day.”

“We wrote that song [ “New Year’s Day”] in a second, because we didn’t plan to write it. If you plan to write like a ballad or something like that, you always get a little bit less than you hope. We wrote that in and then the scratch take in my home, and then we played it.”

He went on to explain that he only writes with one other person at any given time, so as to not be embarrassed. He likened the process to getting a physical.

The producer gave Fallon some tips so he could work on his own tunes by the next time they see each other, saying, “It’s the same way people sing better when they’re doing an impersonation. They’re not scared. So if you sing a goofy lyric, you might come up with a great melody,” Antonoff said.

For the Tonight Show performance of “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song),” Antonoff had a special guest join him on stage – his father Rick.

Watch the interview and performance below: