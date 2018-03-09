Filed Under:Jason Derulo
Photo: Dizzy Graham

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for some actual football, aka soccer? Jason Derulo is.

The pop star has revealed the new song “Colors,” which serves as the official anthem of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“It was a pleasure working with Coca-Cola to create the anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” the singer said in a press statement. “It’s a tournament that celebrates athletic excellence and I’m honored to provide the soundtrack. Through my years of travel, I’ve been able to see the beauty in our cultural differences and I wrote ‘Colors’ to celebrate that diversity and be a part of the amazing energy that sports fans around the world give to their teams.”

Listen to colors and get ready to “represent your country, represent your flag,” at the 2018 FIFA World Cup below.

