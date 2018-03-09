Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Jon Wiederhorn
Justin Bieber didn’t have anything to say to his social media fans Thursday night (March 8), but he did share a couple of pictures.
In both photos, Bieber stands on a beach posing serenely, eyes closed, arms outstretched, seemingly at peace with the world.
The “Sorry” singer recently celebrated his 24th birthday on March 1 and reportedly went Go-karting with some friends.
Check out Bieber’s latest images below:
