Filed Under:Kristen Wiig Cheetah, Kristen Wiig Villain, Kristen Wiig Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 2
Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

By Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Wonder Woman has a new villain for its sequel. And, man, is she funny.

Director Patty Jenkins confirmed on Friday that Kristen Wiig is set to play the villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news,” she wrote on Twitter. “Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!!”

In DC Comics, the character of Cheetah is feline-esque with strength and speed to make her a worthy adversary against Wonder Woman.

The previous Wonder Woman movie, released this past summer, was one of the biggest critical and commercial hits of the DC Extended Universe film franchise, earning $821.8 million at the worldwide box office.

