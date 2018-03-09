Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK
Black Panther is now the ninth highest grossing movie of all time! That didn’t take long. It’s NO surprise it’s getting a sequel!
The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, was speaking to EW and was asked about the prospect of a follow up movie. His response was exactly what we wanted to hear.
“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one,” said Feige
The next question: when will it come out? Speculation from Comicbook.com thinks we’ll see Black Panther 2 in the first part of 2020.
