Photo: Dreamstime
(98.7 AMP Radio) — Toys ‘R’ Us is reportedly on the verge of liquidating its U.S. stores.
Sources tell CNBC the move could come soon, but say the situation remains fluid.
Toys ‘R’ Us was already planning about 180 store closures after a rocky holiday season.
The toy retailer filed for bankruptcy last September as it struggled with nearly $5 billion in debt.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.