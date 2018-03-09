Filed Under:assets, business, Close, close stores, operations, prepping liquidate, r liquidate, r prepping, Retail, stores, toys liquidate, Toys R Us
Photo: Dreamstime

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Toys ‘R’ Us is reportedly on the verge of liquidating its U.S. stores.

Sources tell CNBC the move could come soon, but say the situation remains fluid.

Toys ‘R’ Us was already planning about 180 store closures after a rocky holiday season.

The toy retailer filed for bankruptcy last September as it struggled with nearly $5 billion in debt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live