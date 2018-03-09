Photo: Dreamstime

Toys 'R' Us is reportedly on the verge of liquidating its U.S. stores.

Sources tell CNBC the move could come soon, but say the situation remains fluid.

Toys ‘R’ Us was already planning about 180 store closures after a rocky holiday season.

The toy retailer filed for bankruptcy last September as it struggled with nearly $5 billion in debt.