The heroes Michigan needs:

Will Smith and his son Jaden have an eco-friendly water company called JUST, which in and of itself is pretty cool – but they’re doing something a little extra for the people of Michigan.

They are vowing to donate water each month to Flint schools until the city’s water is drinkable again. On top of donating water to Flint, their bottles are 82% plant-based, which is awesome for the environment.

It’s not surprise that the Smiths are helping out in a big way, just check out papa Smith’s Instagram and you’ll feel alllllllll the love.

