By Rat & Puff
Filed Under:champagne papi, Drake, drizzly, huston rockets, jess' scoop, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show, Toronto Raptors
Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today

Champagne Papi, aka Drake, attended a Toronto Raptors VS Houston Rockets game on Friday, and got on the mic at one point to tell the crowd some exciting news, he’s back in the studio.

He was also a good luck charm for his hometown because they did in fact end the Rocket’s win streak – so congrats to his team and his music!

