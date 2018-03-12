Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today
Champagne Papi, aka Drake, attended a Toronto Raptors VS Houston Rockets game on Friday, and got on the mic at one point to tell the crowd some exciting news, he’s back in the studio.
He was also a good luck charm for his hometown because they did in fact end the Rocket’s win streak – so congrats to his team and his music!
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.