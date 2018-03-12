By Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — The first family of music is hitting the road — again.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced Monday they will be performing together at Ford Field.

Their “On The Run II” tour will be coming to Detroit on Monday, August 13. Tickets go on at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.

The tour is the long-awaited sequel to their blockbuster 2014 jaunt, On the Run. The original tour played 19 North American dates but skipped Detroit.

Sources tell PEOPLE the Carters will be joined on the road by their children — daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Sir and Rumi, 8 months.

Bey’s last Detroit concert was her 2016 Formation show, while Jay-Z visited Little Caesars Arena in November on the tour behind his “4:44” album.

You can watch the the official tease for the tour above.