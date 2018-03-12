Photo by: Ryan Glenn Edits by: Brian Renaud

This week, Jess’ Unpopular Opinion is pretty simple: Soulmates don’t exist, and it’s childish to think otherwise.

Here’s her argument:

First of all, we don’t live in the magical land of Nicholas Sparks, Noah is not going to come and build you a house, and Landon isn’t going to name a star after you.

Hard work and patience is what keeps relationships together, not being destined for each other. To say your relationship is successful because you’re soulmates is to completely disregard all of the hard work you’ve both put into your relationship.

Even with lots of work, sometimes the relationship doesn’t work out, but to stay with them because you think they’re your soulmate is setting yourself up to be miserable and disappointed.

