Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Rae Sremmurd know cool cars.

The rap duo of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee have shared the new music video for “Powerglide,” the track featuring Juicy J, and it’s one wild ride.

Related: Rae Sremmurd Drop ‘Powerglide’ Plus Two Solo Tracks

The clip features the guys and a group of friends driving a succession of tricked-out low-riders to the top of a parking structure.

The rappers perform the track up on the parking structure rooftop as cars burn rubber, do donuts and get lit up by overhead helicopters. Producer Mike Will Made It makes a cameo appearance in the video.

Watch the new clip, which contains explicit lyrics below, now at Radio.com.