Filed Under:act kindness, college scholarship, goes, House, house waitress, kindness, Teen, waffle, Waffle House, waitress gets
Photo: Dreamstime

(98.7 AMP Radio) — A seemingly small gesture at a restaurant outside Houston that wasn’t part of the job description for a Waffle House waitress has now had a big effect on her life.

It happened last weekend, when 18-year-old Evoni Williams was serving an elderly man breakfast.

Seventy-eight-year-old Adrien Charpentier was having trouble with his meal at a Texas Waffle House.

He asked Williams if she could lend a hand by cutting up his food.

Diner Laura Wolf happened to be watching, grabbed her phone and started snapping photos, which she uploaded to her Facebook page.

The photo went viral leading the city of La Marque declare Evoni Nene Williams Day and offered her a $16,000 scholarship to Texas Southern University.

Williams said, “It’s something I’d do any other day.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live