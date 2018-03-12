Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — A Miami Beach nightclub has been shut down after video emerged of a bikini-clad woman riding a white horse onto the dance floor.

In the video, the horse enters the Mokai Lounge and heads for the dance floor, before it suddenly panics and throws off the rider.

The club’s business license was revoked on Friday.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber called animal cruelty an “abhorrent & vile act.”

Police are still investigating the incident.

The horse is reportedly healthy and safe.

The Mokai Lounge has apparently taken down its Yelp page over angry reviews.