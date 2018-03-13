Kylie Jenner arriving at the 2016 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating " Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology " held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2nd, 2016. (Photo By Anthony Behar)

Kylie Jenner spent some quality time with her Twitter followers, answering their questions about her “perfect” pregnancy. She answered a handful of tweets and gave her fans an inside scoop on whatever they wanted to know.

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Of course she dished about her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott.

And here are just a few more:

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney 🤔 https://t.co/7aYTDlTQTM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

She said “ok well i guess we‘re both having a baby” 😂😍 real one ♥️♥️ https://t.co/U28l2uGQUe — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

You can find the rest of her replies on her Twitter page.

Did any of these answers surprise you, or was there no real shock about Kylie Jenner having an easy breezy pregnancy?