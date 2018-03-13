Kylie Jenner arriving at the 2016 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating " Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology " held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2nd, 2016. (Photo By Anthony Behar)
Kylie Jenner spent some quality time with her Twitter followers, answering their questions about her “perfect” pregnancy. She answered a handful of tweets and gave her fans an inside scoop on whatever they wanted to know.
Of course she dished about her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott.
And here are just a few more:
You can find the rest of her replies on her Twitter page.
Did any of these answers surprise you, or was there no real shock about Kylie Jenner having an easy breezy pregnancy?
