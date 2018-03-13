Photo: Jason L. Nelson / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry turns 30 tomorrow (March 14), and last night he celebrated the milestone with a birthday party in San Francisco. Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry planned the event and recruited Paramore to perform on the main stage.

The Golden State Warriors point guard shared a selfie with frontwoman Hayley Williams to his Instagram story and Paramore posted some video from their set at the soiree.

“Been on a top secret mission for bday boy @stephencurry30 who turns 30 in a couple days 👏🏼🎂 thank you @ayeshacurry for the invite! #basketballjones #tallfriends,” the band wrote.

Various Paramore fan accounts gathered footage from the party, including a clip of Williams singing “Happy Birthday” to the NBA great.

File this under, “Who knew they were friends?” See some highlights from the evening here: