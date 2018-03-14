Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Math scholars are acutely aware what $3.14 gets them on Wednesday.

March 14 is Pi Day, an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi), which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The trillion digit ratio is rounded to 3.14.

For the rest of us, it’s simply a day of deals on pizza, pastry and pot pies.

Pizza Deals

BJ’s Brewhouse & Restaurant: Mini one-topping pizzas are $3.14 Wednesday. Dine-in only.

Blaze Pizza: Build your own pie for $3.14 all-day Wednesday. Limited one per customer and in-restaurant only.

Being rational is hard. Eating pizza is easy. Mark your calendar 🗓for 3/14. https://t.co/9SFNB74uUo pic.twitter.com/dctWN2y1MU — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 7, 2018

Cici’s: Buy an adult buffet at regular price Wednesday and get a second adult buffet for $3.14.

Firenze Restaurant & Pizzaeria: Get a one-topping 10-inch-pizza for $3.14 with purchase of a drink Wednesday.

Giordano’s: Get $3.14 off any online order Wednesday with code PIEDAY314.

Hungry Howie’s: With the purchase of any Howie Bread at regular menu price Wednesday, get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with promo code PI18.

Pieology: New and existing Pie Life members, buy a regular-priced custom or chef-inspired 11-inch thin crust pizza and get any thin crust pizza for $3.14 Wednesday with an email coupon. Limit one coupon per transaction, per visit and this offer isn’t valid on online orders or on orders placed over the phone.

Villa Italian Kitchen: Sign up for a coupon at www.villaitaliankitchen.com/piday to get a whole cheese Neapolitan pie for $3.14 Wednesday. But you’ll need to sign up for the coupon by Tuesday.

Other rounded specials:

Boston Market: Buy one Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie and a drink and get one pot pie free Wednesday with a coupon available at http://www.bostonmarket.com.

Grand Traverse Pie Company: Get a free slice of “Michigan ABC Pie” with any purchase Wednesday.

O’Charley’s: Get a free slice of pie Wednesday with purchase of any dine-in entree as part of the chain’s ongoing Free Pie Wednesday promotion.

Whole Foods Market: Take $3.14 off large bakery pies Wednesday, while supplies last.

Make sure to check with your favorite store or restaurant to find out if they’re offering Pi Day deals for you, whether you love math or not.