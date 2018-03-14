(Photo: Dreamstime)
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently broke up, each leaving us with a farewell to their relationship on Twitter.
Since the announcement of the split everyone’s been wondering WTF Zayn is going to do with the GIANT TATTOO OF GIGI’S EYES ON HIS CHEST NOW?!
This led to an episode of Julia and Slacker’s (still unnamed) podcast discussing terrible tattoo’s. Julia and Slacker have quite a few, and we even got Julia’s boyfriend on the phone who still sports a tattoo from a past relationship!
Comments
Julia
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.