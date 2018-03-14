By Julia
Filed Under:Gigi Hadid, Tattoos, Zayn Malik
(Photo: Dreamstime)

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently broke up, each leaving us with a farewell to their relationship on Twitter.

Since the announcement of the split everyone’s been wondering WTF Zayn is going to do with the GIANT TATTOO OF GIGI’S EYES ON HIS CHEST NOW?!

This led to an episode of Julia and Slacker’s (still unnamed) podcast discussing terrible tattoo’s. Julia and Slacker have quite a few, and we even got Julia’s boyfriend on the phone who still sports a tattoo from a past relationship!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live