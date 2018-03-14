By Julia
Makenzie Czapski

makenzie3 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser For LAnse Creuse North Student Battling Cancer

 

In April of 2016 the Czapski family of New Haven suffered the loss of Denese, a mother and wife to cancer. Not even 2 years later, daughter Makenzie Czapski, a 15-year-old student and varsity cheerleader is braving through her battle with Burkitt Lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Makenzie has been working her way through chemotherapy, with the hope that it will end the day before her 16th birthday, on March 23rd.

 

makenzie4 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser For LAnse Creuse North Student Battling Cancer

Though the family has health insurance, their father Robert Czapski has had to take time away from work to assist with Makenzie’s care. Meanwhile the community has rallied together to help the family during this emotionally and financially difficult time.

A spaghetti dinner raffle-fundraiser will be held this Friday, March 16th from 6pm-10pm at L’Anse Creuse High School North in Macomb, MI.

graph Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser For LAnse Creuse North Student Battling Cancer

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and children, and free for ages 4 and younger. You can purchase tickets at the door.

makenzie11 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser For LAnse Creuse North Student Battling Cancer

A GoFundMe has also been created to support the family financially. To make a donation, go to gofundme.com/support-makenzie-czapski

 

