Physicist Stephe Hawking has died at the age of 76, and he is remembered by his family and for his legacy.

His family issued a statement saying, “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

Among being known for his amazing leaps and bounds in science – he also wrote a best-selling book “A Brief History of Time” and the movie based off of his life, “The Theory of Everything” won an Oscar! He also appeared on episodes of “The Simpsons,” “Futurama,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and a few episodes of “The Big Bang Theory.”

He was remembered on Twitter among many members of the Science community:

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

