3/14/2018 - File photo dated 25/02/12 of Professor Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, posing beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Physicist Stephe Hawking has died at the age of 76, and he is remembered by his family and for his legacy.

His family issued a statement saying, “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

 

Among being known for his amazing leaps and bounds in science – he also wrote a best-selling book “A Brief History of Time” and the movie based off of his life, “The Theory of Everything” won an Oscar! He also appeared on episodes of “The Simpsons,” “Futurama,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and a few episodes of “The Big Bang Theory.”

 

He was remembered on Twitter among many members of the Science community:

 

RIP Stephen Hawking, his family is in our thoughts!

