BIG BROTHER AUDITIONS ARE COMING TO METRO DETROIT!!!

Robyn Kass, the casting director for the reality TV show, Big Brother, sat down with the Rat And Puff Show and answered some of our questions! Here’s what she had to say:

What exactly are they looking for? Big Brother is 20 seasons deep and they’ve seen every kind of person, so this seasons they’re looking for something new, they want to meet people they haven’t seen before, so bring out some new energies, new strategies, and nothing BB cliche! Have some fun during your audition!



It is TOTALLY a rumor that they up make their minds before the end of the audition – they go through every single person because sometimes there’s a hidden gem later in the day! And every person they chose has a fair shot of making it to the end – they don’t pick anyone they thing would be a “dud.”

Don’t try to convince the casting directors by saying things like, “I’ll boost your ratings,” or “either you love me, or you hate me!” NO NO NO! “We want people to be authentic!” says Kass.



Make sure you’re there BEFORE 2pm, that’s the cut off time!

And make sure you can take off from your work for 3 months – even if your employer is hesitant, BB still has their ways around that.

If all else fails – apply online here!

Metro Detroit auditions are happening Sunday March 18th at Fifth Avenue in Royal Oak from 11am-2pm.

You can find the event on facebook here! Good luck!