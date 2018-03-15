Photo: Joe Russo / imageSPACE /Sipa USA
By Hayden Wright
Last night, Drake, Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster jumped online for game of Fortnite: Battle Royale with popular gamer Ninja.
Related: Are Drake & Future Working on a New Project?
The live stream of their gameplay netted record views for a non-tournament event.
More than 600,000 people tuned in to watch Drake navigate a post-apocalyptic hellscape, chat about pineapple pizza and discuss his gaming habits, according to Polygon. The rapper shared that he often plays the game between studio sessions.
playing fort nite with @ninja twitch.tv/ninja—
Drizzy (@Drake) March 15, 2018
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.