Photo: Dreamstime
This Saturday (March 17th) is St. Patrick’s Day! So no matter if you want to celebrate with green beer or green goodies, here are your holiday specials and deals.
- Bakers Square – Treat yourself to a slice of mint brownie blast pie and you’ll be feeling lucky.
- Bar Louie – Specials on green beer and Jameson on March 17 at select locations.
- Baskin Robbins – Stop by for a free sample of the Mint Chip ‘n Oreo Cookies Milkshake between 3 and 7 p.m. on March 17.
- Bennigan’s – They’re celebrating with live music, Irish-themed food and drinks, and contests.
- Chili’s – Jameson Margaritas are just $5 all month long.
- Dairy Queen – Mint Oreo is the Blizzard of the month, of course.
- Dunkin’ Donuts – Try their Thin Mints frozen chocolate drink and the new mint brownie doughnut.
- McDonald’s – Nothing says St. Patrick’s Day like the Shamrock Shake.
- Miller’s Ale House – They’re serving corned beef reubens and Irish egg rolls though March 17th.
- Fields – Save 17% on St. Patrick’s-themed cookies with coupon code LUCK17.
- Smiley Cookie – They’ve got adorable shamrock cookies and you can get 20% off any purchase.
Source: Retailmenot
