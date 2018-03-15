Filed Under:Beyoncé and JAY-Z Detroit presale code, Beyoncé and JAY-Z Detroit Tickets, Beyoncé and JAY-Z pre-sale code, Beyoncé and JAY-Z presale code, Beyoncé and JAY-Z ticket presale
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s On The Run II Tour is coming to Detroit this August.

The couple will be playing at Ford Field Monday, August. 13.

Tickets officially are on sale Monday, March 19 at 10 a.m., but you can beat the box office on Friday, March, 16, by participating in a ticket presale.

Presale information

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live