(98.7 AMP Radio) — Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s On The Run II Tour is coming to Detroit this August.
The couple will be playing at Ford Field Monday, August. 13.
Tickets officially are on sale Monday, March 19 at 10 a.m., but you can beat the box office on Friday, March, 16, by participating in a ticket presale.
Presale information
- Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m.
- LINK: click here for tickets
- Password: ENCORE
