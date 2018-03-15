Filed Under:#987TweetOrDelete, dua lipa, Skylar Stecker, Tweet or Delete
Last one of the week, let’s battle it out!

Tonight’s edition of #987TweetOrDelete is Skylar Stecker ‘Blame’ vs. Dua Lipa ‘IDGAF’, and ONLY YOU can decide who will come out on top!

skylar stecker hi res 7 Tweet or Delete: Skylar Stecker Blame vs. Dua Lipa ‘IDGAF’

Cherrytree Records

dua lipa pa images sipa Tweet or Delete: Skylar Stecker Blame vs. Dua Lipa ‘IDGAF’

So hurry up and cast your votes below and be sure to send your picks to Julia using the hashtag !

The winning song will be played TONIGHT between 10:30pm and 11:00pm!

