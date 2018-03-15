Filed Under:Life-Size, movie, Sequel, Tyra Banks
Admedia, Inc

By Joe Hyer

“Shine bright, shine fair” because there could be more Life-Size music coming from Tyra Banks!

The 44-year-old star just revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she will “dust off her retired vocal chords for Life-Size 2.”

Life-Size 2, the sequel to the 2000 made-for-TV film, will hit TV screens this December. The original film sort of became a cult classic with millennials. Life-Size featured a moody pre-teen (played by Lindsay Lohan) and a doll that comes to life (played by Tyra Banks).

The original movie, of course, featured the popular theme song, “Be a Star.”

Tyra isn’t saying too much about what we can expect from the song, but she says that she’d love to find a top music producer to collaborate for the track.

“And a beautiful sound technician to auto-tune the hell out of my voice,” Banks joked with EW.

By the way, the new track will be a “club banger” instead of a “nursery school rhyme,” according to Tyra.

As for the movie’s plot, it will center on an adult Eve.

“She’s (Eve) been around for a while. She’s been alive for a while. She needs to grow up and experience more adult things. So, you’re going to see a very different Eve on Freeform,” Banks previously told Entertainment Tonight (ET).

For Life-Size 2, Eve will awake to help a young woman learn to live and love again. It’s expected to air in Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas programming later this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live