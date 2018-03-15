By Joe Hyer
“Shine bright, shine fair” because there could be more Life-Size music coming from Tyra Banks!
The 44-year-old star just revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she will “dust off her retired vocal chords for Life-Size 2.”
Life-Size 2, the sequel to the 2000 made-for-TV film, will hit TV screens this December. The original film sort of became a cult classic with millennials. Life-Size featured a moody pre-teen (played by Lindsay Lohan) and a doll that comes to life (played by Tyra Banks).
The original movie, of course, featured the popular theme song, “Be a Star.”
Tyra isn’t saying too much about what we can expect from the song, but she says that she’d love to find a top music producer to collaborate for the track.
“And a beautiful sound technician to auto-tune the hell out of my voice,” Banks joked with EW.
By the way, the new track will be a “club banger” instead of a “nursery school rhyme,” according to Tyra.
As for the movie’s plot, it will center on an adult Eve.
“She’s (Eve) been around for a while. She’s been alive for a while. She needs to grow up and experience more adult things. So, you’re going to see a very different Eve on Freeform,” Banks previously told Entertainment Tonight (ET).
For Life-Size 2, Eve will awake to help a young woman learn to live and love again. It’s expected to air in Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas programming later this year.