Portugal. The Man, meet “Weird Al.”
The alt-rockers have shared two new “Weird Al” Yankovic remixes of hits “Feel it Still” and “Live in the Moment,” and Yankovic clearly made the most of the opportunity.
Both tracks have been energized with stomping tuba rhythms and Yankovic’s signature accordion melodies, turning them into polka party anthems. You should really give them a listen below.
