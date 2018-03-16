Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — People across the metro Detroit area will be dressing up in their finest green and participating in the many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across area on Saturday.

Revelers drinking a little too much green beer or Irish whiskey on St. Patrick’s Day have a several ways to make sure you get home safe this weekend.

Uber and Lyft will be the two popular options. They are also offering deals first-time users.

Lyft users can get up to $20 in credit on their first ride by using these promo codes, and Uber is offering up to $15 off your first ride by clicking here.

Another option is to download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, which will allow users to identify their location and call a taxi or friend to pick them up.

On top of that, AAA and Budweiser are teaming up for the Tow and Go program in Michigan. It’s open to all drivers and is a free confidential ride to members and non members.

The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2012 to 2016, the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period saw the loss of 269 lives due to drunk-driving crashes from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, 60 people were killed in alcohol fueled crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period.

Be safe out there this weekend!