(iStock)
Happy St. Paddy’s Day weekend! Yesterday on the podcast we covered how to (not) be the worst person on St. Patrick’s Day (HERE). But today we regroup to talk about why we’re actually the worst.
Why do we steal everything when we drink? WHAT was hanging out of Slacker’s butt? Why did Julia steal an entire toilet?
Listen:
Be safe this weekend. Don’t drink and drive.
Love,
Julia & Slacker
Comments
Julia
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Gowntown 2018Dates, Times, and where to donate......
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.