Happy St. Paddy’s Day weekend! Yesterday on the podcast we covered how to (not) be the worst person on St. Patrick’s Day (HERE). But today we regroup to talk about why we’re actually the worst.

Why do we steal everything when we drink? WHAT was hanging out of Slacker’s butt? Why did Julia steal an entire toilet?

Listen:

Be safe this weekend. Don’t drink and drive.

Love,

Julia & Slacker